Local golf: Grady B. McCanless 4-Ball results
Grady B. McCanless
57th Annual 4-Ball Championship
Final Round Results
Championship Flight
Derek Lipe/William Little def. Thad Sprinkle/Eric Mulkey, 1-up
Consolation: B. Sprinkle/J. Sprinkle def. Mi. Swaringen/C. Williams 3 and 1
1st Flight
K. Lentz /S. Benfield def. T. Swaringen/Ma. Swaringen 1-up
Consolation: K. Burges/B. Howell def. C. Lowman/J. Lowman (21 holes)
2nd Flight
A. Safrit/J. Taylor def. D. McIntyre/B. McIntyre 3 and 2
Consolation: J. Phillips/B. Phillips def. B. Bradley/T. Ledbetter 6 and 5
3rd Flight
A. Lombard/J. Bernhardt def. R. Cooper Sr./R. Cooper. Jr. 2-up
Consolation: R.Honeycutt/T. Honeycutt def. A. Smith/D. Plummer (19 holes)
4th Flight
Z. Kesler/J. Miller def. B. Cobb/G. Benfield 7 and 6
Consolation: R.Kaiser/D.Watts def. R. McIntyre/S. McIntyre
5th Flight
M. Hoesman/W. Hoesman def. C. Stevens/M. Butcher (20 holes)
Consolation: C. James/C. Weatherford def. R. Morrison/ S. Schenk 2 and 1
6th Flight
B. Reynolds/C.Frick def. B. Swaringen/R. Mullins (19 holes)
Consolation: R. Hobbs/B. Fink def. CJ. Stevens/J. Roddey 5 and 4
