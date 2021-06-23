September 28, 2021

  • 82°

High school baseball: All-Rowan County team

By Mike London

Published 11:40 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

All-County baseball

Breakdown: Five Raiders, five Mustangs, four Falcons, four Cougars and two Hornets

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury, Sr. — Mark Norris Memorial Award Winner. Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year. In a 12-game season, the UNC signee batted .548, blasted four homers, stole 18 bases and scored 23 runs.

Cameron Padgett, East, Jr. — Patrick Snider Memorial Award winner. North Piedmont Conference Pitcher of the Year. UNC commit was 5-0 on the mound and batted .372. Versatile defensively, he played first base and third base.

Aiden Schenck, East, Jr. — Left fielder batted .469 with a team-high 18 RBIs. NPC Player of the Year.

Kane Kepley, South, Jr. — Center fielder batted .431 with 16 steals and 23 runs scored.

Ty Hubbard, South, Jr. — Second baseman hit .433, scored 21 runs and had team-high 19 RBIs.

Jake Hunter, East, Sr. — East Carolina signee was 3-2 on the mound with 55 strikeouts and 2.57 ERA. Hit a walk-off homer in the playoffs.

Nathan Chrismon, South, Jr. — Shortstop had an on-base percentage of .529 and scored a team-high 24 runs.

Casey Gouge, West, Jr. — West’s mound ace had a 1.50 ERA and also tied for the team lead in RBIs.

Steven Smith, West, Sr. — Racked up 53 strikeouts in 29 innings and tied for team lead in RBIs.

Griffin Warden, East, Jr. — Center fielder batted .390 with 15 runs scored.

Caden Hudson, Carson, Sr. — Third baseman hit .349 with a team-high 16 RBIs.

Haiden Leffew, South, Soph. — South’s pitching ace was 4-1 and won twice in postseason.

Dylan Driver, Carson, Sr. — Catawba recruit batted .378 with 12 runs scored and won twice on the mound.

Hayden Simmerson, Carson, Soph. —  Carson’s ace had three wins, 45 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.

Cobb Hightower, East, Fr. — Shortstop batted .380 and scored 15 runs.

Jackson Deal, South, Sr. — Headed to Methodist, he batted .333 with 15 RBIs. Mostly a right fielder. He was 2-0 on the mound.

CP Pyle, Carson, Sr. — Center fielder led the Cougars with 14 runs scored.

Andrew Kennerly, West, Sr. — Batted .308, caught everything in center field and led the Falcons in runs scored.

JT Fecteau, West, Sr. — Catcher/infielder batted .359.

Chase Shoaf, Salisbury, Sr. — Batted .343, stole 17 bases. He played first base and outfield and was 2-1 on the mound.

 

Honorable Mention — Austin Fulk, East, Jr.; Chance Mako, East, Soph.; Max Crawford, Salisbury, Sr.; JD James, South, Jr.; Chandler Oddie, South, Jr.; Luke Hiskey, South, Sr.; Jake Blevins, West, Jr.; TJ Jones, Carson, Sr.; Jake Harris, Carson, Sr.; Emory Taylor, Carson, Soph.; Joseph Hartman, North, Jr.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man pleads guilty to importing opioids into Georgia through the dark web

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 28

Gold Hill

Planning Board votes against 574-acre Gold Hill solar farm after lengthy, lively meeting

Education

RSS Board of Education appoints Marsh to fill vacant seat

Gold Hill

Planning Board considers controversial Gold Hill solar project

High School

High school baseball: South’s Kepley commits to Liberty

Local

Insurance commissioner presents checks to Rowan County volunteer fire departments

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

News

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated

News

Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken AG’s powers

Nation/World

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Nation/World

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

Nation/World

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends mask mandate through Oct. 25

Coronavirus

State data show majority of Rowan County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Crime

Salisbury Police confirm seized rifle was used in 7-year-old A’yanna Allen’s murder

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will city of Salisbury spend American Rescue Plan funds?

Nation/World

Pelosi vows to pass $1T bill, move ahead on larger measure

Nation/World

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties, child abuse

Local

Day Out With Thomas returns to Transportation Museum

Local

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

News

After another court ruling against it, what’s next for voter ID in NC?

Local

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors