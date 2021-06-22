June 22, 2021

  • 77°

Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:52 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

SALISBURY — Two people face criminal charges after a police chase from Mooresville ended with a crash on Monday at the intersection of N.C. 150 and Rowan Mill Road.

The driver, a female juvenile from Kernersville, was charged with felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. A passenger, Laquan M. Coleman, 20, of Salisbury was charged with an outstanding warrant for felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Another 21-year-old passenger in the rear of the vehicle was interviewed and released.

The chase started around 3:53 p.m. Monday when Mooresville Police received an alert about a vehicle stolen from Greensboro. Police located the vehicle near Selma Drive and Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville and started a pursuit that led into Rowan County, where the vehicle crashed into two others at Rowan Mill Road.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

Kannapolis

Dearmons gift two public art sculptures to city of Kannapolis

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s camper stolen from side of I-85

Local

Local scouts sweep NC American Legion awards

Business

As demand lessens slightly, local homebuilders work through challenges to deliver dwellings

Local

Commissioners name Newberry Hall House county’s newest historic landmark

News

Senate budget uses NC revenue boon on more tax cuts, capital

College

Livingstone College alumna Quanera Hayes makes U.S. Olympic Team after first-place finish in 400-meter race

Crime

Blotter: June 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: What is status of ‘speed table’ on Charles Street in Spencer?

Local

East Rowan High graduate killed in motorcycle crash

Local

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes Ford-backed bill allowing firearms at churches that are also schools

Crime

Blotter: June 20

News

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Nation/World

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Local

Hundreds turn out for annual Juneteenth celebration on newest federal holiday

Local

Between local champions and an upcoming state tournament, pickleball putting Salisbury on map

Business

Business leaders hope to draw big crowd for job fair at West End Plaza

News

Officers cleared in Mooresville shooting

Business

From firefighter to photographer, Brianna Mitschele is ready to capture more moments in downtown Salisbury

News

25 years later, runners reflect on Olympic torch’s trip through Rowan

News

Commissioners to consider designating Newberry Hall House as county historic landmark

Farm & Garden

51st annual Old Southeast Threshers’ Reunion set for July 1-5

Business

Biz Roundup: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation awards grants from Salisbury to Jerusalem