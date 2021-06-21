June 21, 2021

Local golf: Rowan Masters qualifying scores, first-round pairings

By Post Sports

Published 4:23 am Monday, June 21, 2021

Ronald Otile led Rowan Masters qualifying with a 65. Photo by JON C. LAKEY   .

 

Rowan Masters

Qualifying scores

DC Nick Lyerly–

2 Ronald Otile 65

3 Eric Edwards 66  

4 Scott Fagg 70

5 Hank Robins 70

  6 William Little 72

  7 Brian Jones 73

  8 Aric Burkhart 73

  9 Andrew Morgan  74

10 Richard Cobb75

11 Jackson Tucker 75

12 Dan Hurd 75    

13 Patrick Girard 77    

14 Luke Perrino 77    

15 Sean Kramer 77    

16 Robert Shoaf  78  

17 Will Braude 78  

18 Robbie Hill 79

 19 Michael Debri 80

  20 Joel Basalaine 80  

  21 Daniel Basguma  80  

  22 Jeff Johns 81  

  23 Derek Lipe 81  

  24 Shane Benfield  82

25 Mike Mills 83

26 Kyle Mattila 83

27 Landon Merrell 83

28 Emmanuel Jakisa 83

29 Will Fowler 83

30 Kevin Lentz 83

31 Chris Shackleford 84

32 Titus Okwong

———————————————-

Dennis Brunelle 86

George Benfield 86

Phil Miller 86

Ken Reece 89

Tom Hurd 91

First round, Friday, June 25

(1) Lyerly vs. (32) Okwong

(16) Shoaf vs. (17) Braude

(8) Burkhart vs. (25) Mills

(9) Morgan vs. (24) Benfield

(4) Fagg vs. (29) Fowler

(13) Girard vs. (20) Lipe

(5) Robins vs. (28) Jakisa

(12) Hurd vs. (21) Basguma

————————————-

(2) Otile vs. (31) Shackleford

(15) Kramer vs. (18) Hill

(7) Jones vs. (26) Mattila

(10) Cobb vs. (23) Lipe

(3) Edwards vs. (30) Lentz

(14) Perrino vs. (19) Debri

(6) Little vs. (27) Merrell

(11) Tucker vs. (22) Johns 81

 

