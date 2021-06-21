Local golf: Rowan Masters qualifying scores, first-round pairings
Rowan Masters
Qualifying scores
DC Nick Lyerly–
2 Ronald Otile 65
3 Eric Edwards 66
4 Scott Fagg 70
5 Hank Robins 70
6 William Little 72
7 Brian Jones 73
8 Aric Burkhart 73
9 Andrew Morgan 74
10 Richard Cobb75
11 Jackson Tucker 75
12 Dan Hurd 75
13 Patrick Girard 77
14 Luke Perrino 77
15 Sean Kramer 77
16 Robert Shoaf 78
17 Will Braude 78
18 Robbie Hill 79
19 Michael Debri 80
20 Joel Basalaine 80
21 Daniel Basguma 80
22 Jeff Johns 81
23 Derek Lipe 81
24 Shane Benfield 82
25 Mike Mills 83
26 Kyle Mattila 83
27 Landon Merrell 83
28 Emmanuel Jakisa 83
29 Will Fowler 83
30 Kevin Lentz 83
31 Chris Shackleford 84
32 Titus Okwong
———————————————-
Dennis Brunelle 86
George Benfield 86
Phil Miller 86
Ken Reece 89
Tom Hurd 91
First round, Friday, June 25
(1) Lyerly vs. (32) Okwong
(16) Shoaf vs. (17) Braude
(8) Burkhart vs. (25) Mills
(9) Morgan vs. (24) Benfield
(4) Fagg vs. (29) Fowler
(13) Girard vs. (20) Lipe
(5) Robins vs. (28) Jakisa
(12) Hurd vs. (21) Basguma
————————————-
(2) Otile vs. (31) Shackleford
(15) Kramer vs. (18) Hill
(7) Jones vs. (26) Mattila
(10) Cobb vs. (23) Lipe
(3) Edwards vs. (30) Lentz
(14) Perrino vs. (19) Debri
(6) Little vs. (27) Merrell
(11) Tucker vs. (22) Johns 81
