Legion baseball: Rowan County 2021 schedule, roster

By Post Sports

Published 5:17 am Monday, June 21, 2021

Rowan County

Head coach: Jim Gantt

Assistant coaches: Seth Graham, Adam Patterson, Jeremy Simpson, Lee Poteat

Team manager: Mark Cauble

Athletic director: Richard Dillion

Home games at Staton Field

Games start at 7 unless noted

June 25 — Eastern Randolph (DH), 4 p.m.

June 26 — at Davidson County

July 1 — Mooresville

July 2 — at Kannapolis

July 3 — Kannapolis

July 4 — Davidson County

July 5 — at Randolph County

July 7 — at Mooresville

July 8 — High Point

July 9 — at Concord, 7:30 p.m.

July 10 — Concord

July 13 — at Greensboro

July 15 — at Mocksville

July 16 — Greensboro

July 17 — at High Point

July 20-22 Playoffs

July 24 — Area III championship game

July 27-Aug. 1 — State tournament, Cherryville

Aug. 3-8 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, Asheboro

Aug. 12-17 — World Series, Shelby

 

Players

(No. 1) Charlie Klingler — East, High Point, catcher/IF

(2) Austin Fulk — East IF

(3) CP Pyle — Carson OF/IF

(4) Tristan Miller — East C

(5) Logan Rogers — Carson, Southeastern CC OF/P

(7) Jaxon Trexler, East OF

(8) Peyton Summerall, West 3B/P

(9) Kaleb Burleyson, Salisbury P/C

(11) Cole Hopkins, Carson IF

(12) Mattox Henderson, East OF/P

(13) Jacob Causey, East 1B

(15) Dylan Driver, Carson OF/P

(16) Garrison Collins, Carson 1B

(18) Chase Drinkard, Carson, Southeastern CC   P

(21) Blake Hill, East IF/P

(22) Luke Graham, West IF/P

(23) Aiden Schenck, East OF/P

(24) Zander Burton, West IF/P

(25) Samuel Safrit, Carson IF

