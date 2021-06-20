June 20, 2021

  • 72°

My Turn, Justin Tipton: Push back against anti-union propaganda

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

By Justin Tipton

I find it extremely concerning that U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx and state Sen. Carl Ford are urgently pushing one sided, anti-union propaganda.

I’m referencing the article published Wednesday titled “Union coercion threatens hardworking North Carolinians.” The opposition appears, to me, to reflect the corporate interests and corruption that has plague the south for enumerable generations.

I know some people familiar with Appalachian history will recall our trouble past with labor laws, and how many have suffered under a yolk of oppression from unethical corporation who exploit the south for its labor and resources. Even to this day, our supposed representatives want to change the very state constitution at the slightest hint of collective labor organization being relevant. I encourage every single person to do their due diligence on these claims.

The truth, is that H.R. 842 does not make it legal to “coerce” people to pay union dues. You are protected from any form of union coercion under existing state and federal law; what our friends failed to mention is that the law allows unions to require dues of collective “bargaining units” — in other words, individuals in a union. Their goal is to frame this as a bill that forces you to pay a union money for no reason at all. That’s a dubious claim at best and an outright lie at the worst.

What you are not protected from is corporate coercion, which this law does intend to affect. If you would like to see an example of why it is important to protect workers’ First Amendment rights, you need only look to the latest attempted unionization in the south at the Bessemer, Alabama, Amazon warehouse. Lying to workers about where and when to vote, lying about union dues, demanding workers vote in person, misleading workers about the costs of a union, lying about how they cant afford to pay union wages, collecting union ballots and firing the people who called for a union are practices our representatives want to defend. Their opposition is shallow, transparent and immediately dismissed.

They won’t tell you that collective bargaining leads to higher pay for both union and non-union workers. They won’t tell you about the disparity in pay between southern workers and our union counterparts. They won’t tell you how unions defend workers from being fired, provided better benefits to workers, provided retirement benefits to workers and better health care coverage than what corporations provided their employees. I can think of nothing more tragic for the history of Appalachia, for the current and future workers of our state, then to enshrine a petty corporatocracy into our constitution.

I encourage everyone who wants something better, for all the working people of North Carolina, to push back on this narrative. I ask that y’all, and especially our “representatives,” read the damn bill.

Justin Tipton lives in Salisbury.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Hundreds turn out for annual Juneteenth celebration on newest federal holiday

Local

Between local champions and an upcoming state tournament, pickleball putting Salisbury on map

Business

Business leaders hope to draw big crowd for job fair at West End Plaza

News

Officers cleared in Mooresville shooting

Business

From firefighter to photographer, Brianna Mitschele is ready to capture more moments in downtown Salisbury

News

25 years later, runners reflect on Olympic torch’s trip through Rowan

News

Commissioners to consider designating Newberry Hall House as county historic landmark

Farm & Garden

51st annual Old Southeast Threshers’ Reunion set for July 1-5

Business

Biz Roundup: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation awards grants from Salisbury to Jerusalem

Lifestyle

Kristy Woodson Harvey: For Dad

News

South Salisbury Fire Department activates new weather siren

Lifestyle

Library Notes: Meet the ‘Dare Devil Dogs’ in Week 5

Faith

Q&A with Bishop Tim Smith

College

Wolfpack tops Stanford falls in College World Series opener

Lifestyle

‘Down by the Praise Pond’ shares local author’s faith in debut children’s book

Nation/World

Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead

News

Search continues after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

News

Research from NC State professors is aboard space station

Education

Livingstone College celebrates federal recognition of Juneteenth

College

Wolfpack faces Stanford today in College World Series

Nation/World

Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with winds, rain

Nation/World

Girl attacked by bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have allowed more to carry guns in churches

News

Two tubers remain missing after going over Dan River dam