June 20, 2021

The Dare Devil Dogs are coming to the library this summer. Submitted photo

Library Notes: Meet the ‘Dare Devil Dogs’ in Week 5

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

Rowan Public Library

Beginning Monday, June 28, each Rowan Public Library branch will take turns hosting the fantastic “Dare Devil Dogs” as part of the 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading School Age program.

This group of talented canines is set to perform outdoors at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 28; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 29; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 30; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 1.

The K-9 Frisbee and diving show has performed at fairs, festivals and sporting events, including the Purina Incredible Dog Team, K-9’s in Flight and Woofsports USA.

“They’re one of my favorite performing groups. It’s amazing how high the dogs can jump and how fast they can run,” said Children’s Associate Robert Jones. “The show is a real crowd pleaser.”

This is the second time that the Dare Devil Dogs are performing as part of an RPL summer reading  series. They first performed in 2018, and the audience loved them.

“It was a huge success,” Jones said.

While the School Age programs entertain, they also educate their audiences. After the Dare Devil Dogs perform, the trainers will be available to answer dog training questions from the crowd, and they actively promote responsible pet ownership during the shows as many of the performing dogs are rescues. Audience members are encouraged to then sign up for a library card if they don’t already have one, and check out materials about the topics they want to learn more about – including dog training, stories about dogs, and non-fiction books about these awesome animals.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, ªnd the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members.

A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, please call 704-216-8240.

Visit the Dare Devil Dogs Facebook page or www.frisbeedogshow.com or bit.ly/RPLSummer21 or more information.

