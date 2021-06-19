High school track and field: North girls are regional team champs

1A Midwest Regional high jump champion Kendrell Goodes.

Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — North Rowan’s young girls track and field team won Friday’s 1A Midwest Regional hosted by Davie County.

Top-four finishers advanced to the state meet.

Top-eight placers scored in the regional with a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 point system.

Rising sophomores Brittany Ellis, Aniya Brown and Tai’lah Ward accounted for 70 of North’s 86 points.

Ellis won the shot put (33 feet, 6.5 inches) and discus (96-2).

Brown won the 100 hurdles (16.26 seconds).

Brown also placed second in the triple jump (33-5.5) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.85).

Ward placed in four individual events and was a state qualifier in three. She scored 26 points. Ward took second in the 100 hurdles (16.58) and 300 hurdles (49.35). She was third in the 100 (12.75) and fifth in the long jump (16-0).

Rising sophomore Azarea Miller was fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.60), while rising sophomore Bailee Goodlett was eighth in the 200 (28.38).

Brown helped North finished fourth in the 4×200 relay, and the Cavaliers were third in the 4×100.

Pine Lake Prep finished second with 81.5 points.

Gray Stone’s Emberleigh Pauley-Brown was second in the 3200 (12:55) and fourth in the 1600 (5:50). Gray Stone’s Grace Eppehimer was sixth in the 1600 (6:05)

•••

North Rowan’s boys had two regional champions, with recent graduate Kendrell Goodes winning the high jump with a PR 6-8 and Tsion Delaney, another recent graduate, winning the 110 hurdles in 16.08.

Delaney took second in the 300 hurdles (41.87). Goodes added a sixth in the long jump (18-7).

The Cavaliers finished ninth, with Delaney and Goodes accounting for all the points.

Gray Stone’s Ethan Wilkins was seventh in the 400 (55.0).

——————————————————————————————————

ASHEVILLE — In Friday’s 3A West Regional hosted by T.C. Roberson, Carson sprinter Aaliyah White, a rising senior, won the 400 meters (1:00.88) and also was a state qualifier in the 200, an event in which she placed third (26.67).

Rising senior Iyonna Parker also was a state qualifier for Carson. She was second in the shot put (36-4.5).

Carson also got points from Zoe Holbrook, sixth in the long jump (14-10.25), and Holly Stowe, eighth in the shot put (30-11.75).

West Rowan’s Kaylyn Lentz was fifth in the 400 (1:03.74).

East Rowan’s Carmella Raiti was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.86), while Peyton Whicker was eighth in the 300 hurdles (52.70).

•••

East’s boys had a state qualifier in Dominic Dale. He was runner-up in the discus with an effort of 134-3.

East’s boys also got points for a seventh-place finish in the 4×800.

Carson’s Utah Brown was fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.97) and the 300 hurdles (42.91).

Carson got a point for eighth in the 4×400.

•••

The 2A Midwest Regional, which includes the Central Carolina Conference athletes, takes place on Saturday.