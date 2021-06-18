High school baseball: Third-round pairings (Saturday)
Third round
1A
EAST
(4) Bear Grass at (1) Perquimans
(3) East Carteret at (2) Granville Central
WEST
(12) Lincoln Charter at (8) Mountain Island Charter
(3) Uwharrie Charter at (2) East Surry
2A
EAST
(9) East Bladen at (4) North Lenoir
(10) Randleman at (6) First Flight
WEST
(13) Forbush at (9) East Lincoln
(15) South Rowan at (6) R-S Central
3A
EAST
(13) JH Rose at (1) Northern Guilford
(15) Clayton at (3) DH Conley
WEST
(9) Cox Mill at (4) TC Roberson
(11) Sun Valley at (2) St. Stephens
4A
EAST
(16) Hoggard at (4) Fuquay-Varina
(15) Purnell Swett at (3) Ashley
WEST
(5) NW Guilford at (1) Providence
(3) Reagan at (2) McDowell
