June 17, 2021

  • 63°

RSS reports man impersonating summer meals worker

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools sent an alert to families on Tuesday making them aware of a man traveling door-to-door claiming he works for the district’s summer meals program.

The man, allegedly young, white and driving a dark-colored hatchback with an out-of-state license plate, has gone door-to-door and asked how many children are in the home.

The district says the man is not an employee and has reported the incident to law enforcement.

District Director of Marketing and Communications Tracey Lewis said the alert was sent out to let families know they should not share information if someone knocks on their door.

“No employee is going door-to-door asking for that information,” Lewis said, adding the district is continuing to work with law enforcement.

Lewis said the district has received other reports of people going door-to-door either selling books or offering educational opportunities but they are not representatives of the district. As of Wednesday the district had not received any more reports.

A subject was stopped in the East area of the county by law enforcement, but was determined to just be a college student selling books and cleared by law enforcement.

The district advised if someone does come to their door asking for information and claiming to be part of the summer meals program, to refuse and call 911.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Brewery, second-floor restaurant planned for downtown China Grove

Local

Sonny Allen, former mayor of Salisbury, dies at age 90

Education

RCCC names Student Excellence Award finalists

Local

City approves permit for child care center near downtown

Business

Deadline approaches to apply for Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rowan program

Landis

Landis removed from Local Government Commission’s watch list

Local

YSUP Rowan launches month-long drug use prevention campaign

Education

Shoutouts

Education

RSS reports man impersonating summer meals worker

Local

County ponders plumbing replacement to completely eliminate lead in Dukeville

High School

High school baseball: Round 2 for South, East

College

College baseball: Former East slugger Chandler Blackwelder commits to North Greenville

News

High Rock Lake Association calls for entries in Fourth of July dock decorating contest

Sports

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

Education

Horizons summer camp takes students on mission to Mars

Nation/World

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

News

Veterans’ tax exemption expanded in bill clearing NC House

News

Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban

Kannapolis

Ryan Dayvault drops out of Kannapolis mayoral race

Local

City adopts nondiscrimination ordinance for employees, entities receiving city services

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired after truck chases car off interstate

Crime

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

Education

UNCC chancellor talks about strengthening partnerships in Rowan County