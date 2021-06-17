June 17, 2021

  • 63°

RCCC names Student Excellence Award finalists

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named 19 students as finalists for its 2020-2021 Student Excellence Awards. Two students were chosen to represent the College in competition at the state level, with a third selected for the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence winner.

Taylor Brigman was honored as the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence Award winner. The award recognizes the academic achievement, leadership, and community service of a student from each of the 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. In addition to volunteering with campus and community organizations, Brigman represented more than 6,000 fellow students as Student Government Association president, served on committees across the College, represented students at Board of Trustees meetings, and maintained a 4.0 grade point average. She graduated in May with an associate’s degree.

Allyson Hucks was chosen as the Rowan-Cabarrus Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee. Herring, a North Carolina native, is acknowledged as the philosophical godfather of the state’s community college system for his belief that education should be available to all and that community colleges should “take people from where they are, to as far as they can go.”  Hucks found her college plans derailed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 28. After intensive treatment, she emerged cancer-free, but was afraid the window for attending college had passed. Despite having a family to care for, she enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus to pursue a degree in early childhood education, proving to herself and others that it is never too late for college.

Damola Ogunyomi , the College’s Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award nominee, was honored as the Region 2 recipient of the award within the North Carolina Community College System. Robert W. Scott served as N.C. State Governor and later as president of the North Carolina Community College System, and the award bearing his name honors students who demonstrate extraordinary leadership qualities. Ogunyomi, a native of Nigeria, graduated in May with an associate’s in applied science in nursing. While a student at Rowan-Cabarrus, she held leadership positions in a variety of campus organizations, including serving as a Student Ambassador and serving as president of the Student Nurses Association. She also was a recipient of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Silver Leadership Award.

Nineteen Student Excellence Award finalists were selected for personal interviews from a pool of hundreds of applicants.

Along with Brigman, Hucks and Ogunyomi, the 2020-2021 Rowan-Cabarrus Student Excellence Award finalists were: Annette Belanger, Claire Brathier, Ariana Brown, Ariel Coughenour, Mitchell Darnell, Grace Dunn, Katie Greer, Marie Griffin, Noelle Harris, Ian Nettles, Valentina Neumiller, Jayla Renaud, Robert Rhyne, Vallie Vasquez Valenzuela, Mira White, and Miranda Wyatt.

“We are extremely pleased to recognize these exceptional students and their impressive accomplishments,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “As we learned about their life experiences, personal victories and goals for the future, we were inspired and very proud of their achievement, leadership and perseverance.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222)

Print Article

Comments

Business

Brewery, second-floor restaurant planned for downtown China Grove

Local

Sonny Allen, former mayor of Salisbury, dies at age 90

Education

RCCC names Student Excellence Award finalists

Local

City approves permit for child care center near downtown

Business

Deadline approaches to apply for Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rowan program

Landis

Landis removed from Local Government Commission’s watch list

Local

YSUP Rowan launches month-long drug use prevention campaign

Education

Shoutouts

Education

RSS reports man impersonating summer meals worker

Local

County ponders plumbing replacement to completely eliminate lead in Dukeville

High School

High school baseball: Round 2 for South, East

College

College baseball: Former East slugger Chandler Blackwelder commits to North Greenville

News

High Rock Lake Association calls for entries in Fourth of July dock decorating contest

Sports

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

Education

Horizons summer camp takes students on mission to Mars

Nation/World

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

News

Veterans’ tax exemption expanded in bill clearing NC House

News

Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban

Kannapolis

Ryan Dayvault drops out of Kannapolis mayoral race

Local

City adopts nondiscrimination ordinance for employees, entities receiving city services

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired after truck chases car off interstate

Crime

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

Education

UNCC chancellor talks about strengthening partnerships in Rowan County