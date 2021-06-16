June 16, 2021

  • 75°
Ervin Charles Glover

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:12 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

SALISBURY — A 42-year-old man faces assault and child abuse charges after a road rage incident on Interstate 85.

Ervin Charles Glover was charged Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and misdemeanor child abuse for an incident that occurred near exit 70.

A Rowan Sheriff’s Office incident report says a silver truck driven by the victim brake-checked a black Honda car driven by Glover multiple times. That’s when Glover allegedly used his vehicle to force the silver truck off of the interstate and into nearby woods, including swerving into the truck. Witnesses said Ervin got out of his vehicle, walked over the the male victim in the silver truck and started punching him in the head.

The incident report states Ervin’s 10-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his vehicle during the incident. Deputies asked Ervin’s wife to pick up the daughter.

Ervin was charged and released on a written promise to appear in court on July 22.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

City adopts nondiscrimination ordinance for employees, entities receiving city services

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired after truck chases car off interstate

Crime

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

Education

UNCC chancellor talks about strengthening partnerships in Rowan County

Local

City adopts 2021-22 budget, discusses third quarter financial report

Landis

Landis, Kannapolis discuss extraterritorial boundary change with 1,000-home subdivision planned

News

Bill retires many NC coal-fired plants, boosts renewables

High School

High school baseball: East escapes with eighth-inning homer; South also wins in first round

Elections

Board of Elections moves forward with purchase of new voting equipment, software

Sports

‘New energy’ coming from QB Darnold

News

Museum loses contract over event deemed racially insensitive

News

NC tax revenue soars, $6.5B windfall predicted by mid-2023

News

Police: Grandmother of man who shot at officers found dead

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man charged with statutory rape

Crime

Man charged with killing 28-year-old found dead in crashed car

Crime

68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

Crime

Man arrested in Jacksonville for Salisbury murder

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Local

Council to vote on budget, consider permit for child care center near downtown

Landis

Landis adopts budget with reduction in residential electric rates, no tax increases

Local

Political Notebook: Budd campaign touts boost in voter support after Trump endorsement

Local

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

News

NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access