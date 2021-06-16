June 16, 2021

Blotter: Shots fired after truck chases car off interstate

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

SALISBURY — Police on Tuesday recovered a single shell casing and couldn’t find the two vehicles involved in a shots fired incident at Faith Road and Market Station Drive.

Salisbury Police said a white or silver dually style Dodge truck chased a silver Chrysler 200 off of Interstate 85 toward the intersection of Faith Road and Market Station Drive — next to a shopping complex with Lowes, Food Lion and a movie theater. At the intersection, the driver of the Chrysler exited the car and fired one shot toward the truck before fleeing the scene, witnesses told police.

Police recovered one .40 caliber shell casing. No property damage or injuries were reported.

The truck traveled toward Jake Alexander Boulevard on Faith Road. The car traveled back toward Innes Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Deputies on Tuesday helped a disabled motorist at the intersection of Miller Road and Wilson Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Tuesday reported credit card fraud in the 2100 block of Gold Knob Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported fraud Tuesday in the 1100 block of Richard Road in Salisbury.

• A man was the victim of an assault Tuesday in the 200 block of Blue Waters Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed on drugs in the 600 block of Bradshaw Road in Mount Ulla.

• Ira Graham, 41, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

