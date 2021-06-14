June 14, 2021

High school baseball: Playoff pairings

By Post Sports

Published 2:23 am Monday, June 14, 2021

Carson shortstop Emory Taylor and East Rowan slugger Aiden Schenck will be in the playoffs on Tuesday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Jackson Deal and the Raiders will play at West Stanly in the first round. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

Third-seeded East Rowan will be home in the 3A playoffs on Tuesday at 7 against 14th-seeded Western Guilford.

Seeded 15th, South Rowan is at No 2 West Stanly in the 2A playoffs, while 15th-seeded Carson travels to Hickory to play No. 2 St. Stephens.

West Rowan, which was 7-3 in the North Piedmont Conference, did not get in, which was a surprise.

There was a complication in the 3A Piedmont Triad Conference. Western Guilford was listed with a 7-4 record by MaxPreps, with Mount Tabor listed at 8-3, but both teams were actually 7-3 in league play.

After Dudley forfeited a league game to Western Guilford on Thursday, Western Guilford had the opportunity to play an additional game and played for a third time against Mount Tabor on Friday. Mount Tabor won that game, but that result shouldn’t have been counted in the conference standings.

When corrected records were sent to the NCHSAA, Mount Tabor and Western Guilford stood 7-3 in conference play, the same as West Rowan.

West Rowan coach Seth Graham was informed by the NCHSAA that the Falcons lost a draw with Mount Tabor and Western Guilford for the final two wild-card spots in the 3A West bracket.

The wild-card teams were randomly seeded. Carson wound up with the No. 15 seed.

 

1A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Perquimans (12-2) vs. #16 Ocracoke (7-4)

#8 East Columbus (6-3) vs. #9 Hobbton (9-2)

#5 Roxboro Community (6-4) vs. #12 John A. Holmes (11-3)

#4 Bear Grass Charter (11-1) vs. #13 North Duplin (6-5)

#3 East Carteret (11-3) vs. #14 West Columbus (7-6)

#6 Tarboro (7-4) vs. #11 Princeton (8-5)

#7 Rosewood (11-2) vs. #10 East Wake Academy (7-2)

#2 Granville Central (7-7) vs. #15 Voyager Academy (5-2)

WEST

#1 Hayesville (13-1) vs. #16 Christ the King (9-5)

#8 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) vs. #9 North Stanly (8-4)

#5 Cornerstone Charter (10-1) vs. #12 Lincoln Charter (12-1)

#4 Polk County (8-6) vs. #13 North Moore (8-4)

#3 Uwharrie Charter (10-1) vs. #14 Chatham Charter (10-2)

#6 Starmount (12-2) vs. #11 Murphy (12-2)

#7 Cherryville (13-1) vs. #10 Pine Lake Prep (11-3)

#2 East Surry (13-1) vs. #15 Community School of Davidson (10-3)

2A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 McMichael (8-6) vs. #16 North Pitt (8-2)

#8 Croatan (14-0) vs. #9 East Bladen (9-4)

#5 Roanoke Rapids (11-0) vs. #12 West Craven (9-4)

#4 North Lenoir (11-3) vs. #13 Providence Grove (10-4)

#3 Midway (13-1) vs. #14 Whiteville (9-4)

#6 First Flight (13-0) vs. #11 East Duplin (10-2)

#7 Reidsville (9-4) vs. #10 Randleman (13-1)

#2 North Johnston (10-2) vs. #15 Southwest Onslow (11-3)

WEST

#1 North Davidson (11-4) vs. #16 Ledford (10-3)

#8 West Stokes (10-2) vs. #9 East Lincoln (13-1)

#5 West Wilkes (14-0) vs. #12 Fred T. Foard (12-2)

#4 Bunker Hill (13-1) vs. #13 Forbush (9-5)

#3 Pisgah (11-2) vs. #14 South Point (10-4)

#6 R-S Central (12-2) vs. #11 North Lincoln (11-3)

#7 Madison (9-3) vs. #10 Oak Grove (10-3)

#2 West Stanly (13-1) vs. #15 South Rowan (12-3)

3A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Northern Guilford (14-0) vs. #16 Cape Fear (11-3)

#8 Hunt (8-6) vs. #9 Northern Durham (10-1)

#5 South Brunswick (8-5) vs. #12 Southeast Guilford (11-3)

#4 West Johnston (11-3) vs. #13 J.H. Rose (10-4)

#3 D.H. Conley (12-1) vs. #14 Jacksonville (8-3)

#6 Asheboro (12-2) vs. #11 Orange (10-4)

#7 Terry Sanford (13-0) vs. #10 Union Pines (12-1)

#2 West Carteret (11-0) vs. #15 Clayton (10-4)

WEST

#1 Crest (12-0) vs. #16 North Henderson (10-4)

#8 Kings Mountain (11-3) vs. #9 Cox Mill (11-3)

#5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-4) vs. #12 Marvin Ridge (10-4)

#4 T.C. Roberson (13-1) vs. #13 Mount Tabor (9-5)

#3 East Rowan (12-2) vs. #14 Western Guilford (8-7)

#6 Southwest Guilford (14-0) vs. #11 Sun Valley (11-3)

#7 Cuthbertson (12-2) vs. #10 Asheville (11-3)

#2 St. Stephens (9-3) vs. #15 Jesse Carson (9-4)

4A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Heritage (11-3) vs. #16 Hoggard (9-4)

#8 Cardinal Gibbons (11-3) vs. #9 Scotland (11-3)

#5 Pinecrest (13-1) vs. #12 Wake Forest (12-2)

#4 Fuquay-Varina (10-3) vs. #13 Leesville Road (9-4)

#3 Ashley (11-3) vs. #14 Broughton (9-5)

#6 South Central (8-4) vs. #11 Laney (9-5)

#7 Millbrook (10-4) vs. #10 Middle Creek (10-4)

#2 South View (4-9) vs. #15 Purnell Swett (9-5)

WEST

#1 Providence (12-2) vs. #16 Ragsdale (9-5)

#8 Lake Norman (11-3) vs. #9 Cary (11-2)

#5 Northwest Guilford (11-3) vs. #12 Hopewell (9-5)

#4 Hough (14-0) vs. #13 East Forsyth (10-4)

#3 Reagan (12-2) vs. #14 Grimsley (10-4)

#6 Jordan (11-2) vs. #11 Myers Park (12-2)

#7 Porter Ridge (12-2) vs. #10 Ardrey Kell (11-3)

#2 McDowell (12-1) vs. #15 Olympic (9-5)

