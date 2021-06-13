June 13, 2021

Barbara Senter acrylic

Rail Walk Studios & Gallery re-opens to the public

The artists of Rail Walk Studios & Gallery decided that the time was right. They had all been vaccinated. COVID numbers were heading down. The Farmers Market was opening in Rail Walk Pavilion and there was room for new artists to join the group. It was time to open again to the public, invite artists and host a new exhibit. It turns out, accepting new artists was easier than it might have been. Several local artists had also decided that the time was right for them to move into a professional studio/gallery setting. The group selected four artists and will be introducing them and their art at a reception for the current Exhibit: “Paint, Splash and Click” an exhibit of paintings and photographs. The reception will take place Saturday afternoon June 19, from 2-4 p.m. It is free and open to the public with light refreshments being served. This will be the first new exhibit since being closed to the public for over a year and the group is eager to welcome visitors. The gallery and studios’ regular hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There is never a charge for visitors to peruse the gallery and visit with the artists. Parking is plentiful and free.

Rail Walk Studios & Gallery is located at 409-413 N. Lee St. in historic downtown Salisbury.

Keyth Kahrs acrylic

New artists being presented are Vanessa Martinez, photographer: Mona Moscardini, fiber artist and photographer, Michael Ploplis, painter; and Barbara Senter, painter.

Mona Moscardini photograph

Continuing Rail Walk artists are Sharon Forthofer, painter; Alethia King, designer and photographer; Keyth Kahrs, painter; Marietta Smith, painter; and Pamela Sofley, basket maker and gourd artist.

“Paint, Splash and Click” features art by Moscardini, Ploplis, Senter, Forthofer, Kahrs and Smith. Work by all of the Rail Walk artists can be viewed in their studios. The show will be on exhibit through mid-July.

For more information, call 704-469-2781, email railwalkstudiosandgallery@gmail.com or go to www.railwalkstudiosandgallery.com .

