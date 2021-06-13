June 13, 2021

  • 68°
Brown patch

Controlling brown patch

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

The unseasonably cool weather and abundant rains in April and May provided perfect growing conditions for fescue. Brown patch is a common turf disease caused by a soil borne fungus Rhizoctonia solani. Early symptoms are small circular brown patches of turf a foot in diameter. Small patches often melt together and may engulf entire areas of a lawn. Turf fertilized with high rates of nitrogen in late spring or early summer makes lush fescue very susceptible to the disease.

Turf and ornamental fungicides are necessary to control the fungus and should be applied on a regular basis during the summer months. There are some user-friendly granular fungicides available that may help, however, in some instances it may be more cost effective to hire licensed landscape contractors apply these materials. It’s important to apply these treatments as soon as possible before the foliar disease occurs if your lawns have a history of this disease.

According to plant pathologists at N.C. State University, the most important step of controlling brown patch is infrequent irrigation and regular mowing when the grass is dry. Avoid irrigation in the late evening or at night. It’s best for early morning irrigation to prevent the spread of brown patch. Lawns with a history of brown patch disease will most likely experience annual reoccurrences. Go to https://www.turffiles.ncsu.edu/diseases-in-turf/brown-patch-in-turf/ for more detailed information on brown patch control.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

State examining Davidson County emergency alert received in Rowan, other counties

Local

Cleveland Rodeo packs house for 10th year

News

Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

News

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

Business

Downtown Salisbury bullish on potential for more residential space

Business

Biz Roundup: Wine about Winter set for June 18

Business

Local artists draw in adventurous travelers with eclectic Airbnb rental downtown

Education

Commissioners discussing reviving joint capital project committee with school board

Business

Beech-Nut Stage One cereal recalled

Lifestyle

‘All Critters Big and Small’ program coming to library

Kannapolis

Area Sports Briefs: Former A.L. Brown standout Cambrea Sturgis wins two sprint events

Education

RSS administration to recommend return to five-day school week

College

Baseball notebook: Wingate wins national championship; high schools set sights on playoffs

Local

Gene Seaford gets fifth career ace at age 90

Education

Livingstone seeking nominees for inaugural ‘Forty Under 40’ Society

Business

‘Stopping that cycle’: Edman named director of Prevent Child Abuse Rowan

Nation/World

Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China

Nation/World

Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer

Landis

Landis town staff, Duke Energy work through the night to fix major power outage

College

College baseball: Top-seeded Arkansas routs NC State 21-2

Crime

Teacher accused of assaulting at-risk teen at New London military-style school

Education

NC court: Students can use constitution to fight bullying

Coronavirus

Vaccine surplus grows as expiration dates loom

Elections

Justice Department will review restrictive voting laws in Republican-controlled states