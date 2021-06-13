June 13, 2021

  • 70°

Beech-Nut Stage One cereal recalled

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

Beech-Nut Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal due to the presence of inorganic arsenic.

This recall was issued on June 8th, 2021, and is focused on one lot of Beech-Nut Stage One, Single Grain Rice Cereal. This lot can be identified by inspecting the UPC code, the expiration date, and the product code. The UPC code of the recalled lot is 52200034705, the expiration date is the 1st of May 2022, and the product codes are 103470XXXX or 093470XXXX. if this information matches that box of Beech-Nut Stage One Cereal the box needs to be disposed of.

For additional information on obtaining an exchange or refund visit beechnut.com/ricecereal or call 1-866-272-9417.

