High school girls track and field: Central Carolina Conference Championships
CCC
Girls
10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring
Team scores: North Davidson 138.5, Salisbury 83, Ledford 80.5, South Rowan 80, East Davidson 75, Central Davidson 73.5, West Davidson 70.5, Oak Grove 67, Lexington 7, Thomasville 2
100 — 1. Corpening (S) 13.63; 2. Sherrill (S) 13.73; Flynn (Led) 13.74; Grier (Led) 13.78; 5. Chapman (SR) 13.81; 6. Lashmit ND) 13.89
200 — 1. Sherrill (S) 27.83; Flynn (Led) 28.34; 3. White (Led) 28.59; 4. Lashmit (ND) 29.11; 5. Boturia (ND) 29.44; 6. McCoy (Led) 30.09
400 — 1. Terry (WD) 1:03.65; 2. White (Led) 1:03.71; 3. Nichols (SR) 1:06.13; 4. Phillips (CD) 1:06.62; 5. Lashmit (ND) 1:08.99; 6. Miller (SR) 1:09.37
800 — 1. Webb (S) 2:35; 2. Koper (LG) 2:39; 3. O’Connell (Lx) 2:45; 4. Cepeda (ED) 2:47; 5. Berrier (ND) 2:51; 6. Posados (ND) 2:52
1600 — 1. Kirk (CD) 6:07; 2. Berrier (ND) 6:08; 3. Posados (ND) 6:15; 4. M. Beaver (SR) 6:20; 5. Byrd (ND) 6:26; 6. Boger (OG) 6:27
3200 — 1. M. Beaver (SR) 13:48; 2. Kirk (CD) 13:53; 3. Boger (OG) 14.05; 4. L. Beaver (SR) 14:17; 5. Schriner (OG) 14.22; 6. Posados (ND) 14:34
100 Hurdles — 1. Chapman (SR) 16.22; 2. Flynn (Led) 17.82; 3. Prevette (ED) 18.59; 4. Eddinger (ED) 19.68; 5. Proctor (CD) 19.83; 6. Gore (CD) 20.73
300 Hurdles — 1. Prevette (ED) 52.12; 2. Chapman (SR) 53.20; 3. Kepley (WD) 53.50; 4. Angell (CD) 55.98; 5. Smith (OG) 56.18; 6. McDade (WD) 58.67
High Jump — 1. Miller (SR) 5-4; 2. Kepley (WD) 4-10; 3. Flynn (Led) 4-8; 4. Crandell (WD) 4-8; 5. Norman (CD) 4-8; 6. Hewitt (WD) 4-6
Long Jump — 1. Eddinger (ED) 15-10.5; 2. Corpening (S) 15-8; 3. Grier (Led) 14-8; 4. McNair (ND) 14-5.5; 5. Simpson (S) 14-0.5; 6. Terry (WD) 13-11
Triple Jump — 1. Corpening (S) 32-10.5; 2. McNair (ND) 32-2; 3. Eddinger (ED) 32-1; 4. Simpson (S) 30-8; 5. Yarbrough (OG) 29-4; 6. Chabala (SR) 29-1.5
Pole Vault — 1. Benton (ND) 7-0; 2. Berrier (ND) 7-0; 3. Hall (OG) 6-6
Discus — 1. Tedder (WD) 86-5; 2. Leonard (ND) 85-6; 3. Rice (ND) 85-3; 4. Cook (ED) 83-2; 5. McNair (ND) 81-6; 6. Williams (SR) 77-3
Shot Put — 1. Tyer (OG) 37-8.75; 2. McNair (ND) 35-4; 3. Warrick (ED) 34-5.5; 4. McMillan (ND) 29-3.75; 4. Morgan (S) 28-10; 6. Tedder (WD) 28-6.5
4×100 — 1. Salisbury 52.93; 2. N. Davidson 57.15; 3. C. Davidson 57.93; 4. Ledford 59.96; 5. E. Davidson 1:00.93; 6. W. Davidson 1:01.55
4×200 — 1. Oak Grove 2:00.24; 2. C. Davidson 2:00.25; 3. N. Davidson 2:00.42; 4. Ledford 2:05.52; 5. E. Davidson 2:10.92; 6. W. Davidson 2:11.62
4×400 — 1. C. Davidson 4:30; 2. W. Davidson 4:43; 3. Oak Grove 4:44; 4. S. Rowan 4:49; 5. E. Davidson 5:05.26; 6. N. Davidson 5:05.26
4×800 — 1. N. Davidson 11:04; 2. C. Davidson 11:10; 3. Oak Grove 11:23; 4. E. Davidson 12:37; 5. S. Rowan 12:45; 6. Ledford 13:15
