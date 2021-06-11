High school tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs, Carson’s Perry/Conrad claim doubles titles
Staff report
LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s tennis doubles team of Abby Campion/Millie Wymbs won the Central Carolina Conference championship.
They beat teammates Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton in the final.
Both SHS doubles teams advanced to next week’s 2A Midwest Regional that will be hosted by Salisbury on June 18-19.
Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson placed third in singles to qualify for the regional.
•••
TROUTMAN — Carson’s doubles team of Carleigh Perry/Lindsey Conrad won the North Piedmont Conference championship.
West Rowan’s Lacy Waggoner was runner-up in singles in the conference tournament.
The Carson duo and Waggoner will compete next in the 3A Midwest Regional at Concord’s Les Myers Park on June 18-19.
Carson’s Colbie Perry reached the NPC semifinals in singles and Carson’s Riley Isley/Alison Sloop doubles team also reached the semifinals.
