Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

CHINA GROVE — Rowan Sheriff’s Office detectives are now treating a fatal, single-vehicle car crash that occurred Wednesday as a homicide.

Edward Geouge III, 28, was found dead after the N.C. Highway Patrol responded Wednesday morning to a single car crash in the 1000 block of Saw Road near China Grove. Geouge’s vehicle, a gray Honda, was found overturned in a field after running off the road and striking a fence.

In a news release Friday, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said a medical examiner determined Geouge was fatally shot. The Sheriff’s Office says detectives developed suspects in the incident and continue to investigate the crime.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. J. Thomason or Sgt. O. Greene at (704) 216-8687 as well as Maj. C. Moose at (704) 216-8687.