June 11, 2021

  • 73°

American Legion baseball: Rowan County schedule 2021

By Post Sports

Published 12:49 am Friday, June 11, 2021

Head coach: Jim Gantt

Team manager: Mark Cauble

Athletic director: Richard Dillion

Home games at Staton Field

Games start at 7 unless noted

June 19 — Randolph County

June 20 — at Randolph County, 3 p.m.

June 25 — Eastern Randolph (DH)

June 26 — at Davidson County

July 1 — Mooresville

July 2 — at Kannapolis

July 3 — Kannapolis

July 4 — Davidson County

July 7 — at Mooresville

July 8 — High Point

July 9 — at Concord, 7:30 p.m.

July 10 — Concord

July 13 — at Greensboro

July 15 — at Mocksville

July 16 — Greensboro

July 17 — at High Point

July 20-22 Playoffs

July 24 — Area championship game

July 27 — State tournament, Cherryville

 

 

 

 

 

 

