June 11, 2021

  • 77°

62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

By Josh Bergeron

Published 8:58 am Friday, June 11, 2021

SALISBURY — Police have identified a 62-year-old man as the victim in a Grace Street murder on Wednesday.

Bobby Eugene Simpson was found dead at a house in the 700 block of Grace Street. Police say he was squatting in, or occupying, the otherwise abandoned house.

Lt. Justin Crews said police are working leads in the case and continuing to investigate it as a homicide.

Crews said other information couldn’t be released.

He said Wednesday’s murder is not connected to one that occurred Sunday in the parking lot of Zion Hills Apartments off of Brenner Avenue. In the earlier incident, 42-year-old Joey Eric Partlow was shot and killed.

People with information about either murder can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips also may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

Crime

62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

Business

Solar farm plans in Gold Hill met by resident concerns

High School

High school tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs, Carson’s Perry/Conrad claim doubles titles

Local

Quotes of the week

Health

Local lawmakers weigh in on state budget process, potential for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black discusses meeting with Department of Justice, calls for action

Education

School staff members to receive payments from unprecedented RSS bonus package June 23

Nation/World

Senators eye $579 billion in new infrastructure spending as part of $1 trillion plan

News

Veto likely for state bill on abortion limits

Coronavirus

Wealthiest nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win first conference tourney in 18 years

News

North Carolina Senate gives final OK to $2B tax-cut plan

Education

Gov. Cooper visits Knox Middle School teacher, gives TikTok a try

Coronavirus

Salisbury Police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Education

NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found asleep near dumpster

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools approves $3.3 million in bonuses for staff

Gold Hill

Company proposing major solar project in Gold Hill to host community meeting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes Chewy with art exhibition in Spencer

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG awards scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Rowan County Literacy Council adds volunteers

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs breeze past West behind Hunter to claim NPC title

Education

Squids, drones and boats, oh my! Students put brainpower to work during STEM Camp