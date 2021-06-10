June 10, 2021

High school tennis: 5 Hornets advance to regional

By Post Sports

Published 1:17 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

Salisbury’s Millie Wymbs. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Salisbury’s Abby Campion. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s doubles team of Abby Campion/Milllie Wymbs won the Central Carolina Conference championship match.

They beat teammates Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton in the final.

Both doubles teams are headed to next week’s regional hosted by Salisbury

Abbey Lawson placed third in singles to qualify for the regional.

 

