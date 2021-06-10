High school tennis: 5 Hornets advance to regional
Staff report
LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s doubles team of Abby Campion/Milllie Wymbs won the Central Carolina Conference championship match.
They beat teammates Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton in the final.
Both doubles teams are headed to next week’s regional hosted by Salisbury
Abbey Lawson placed third in singles to qualify for the regional.
You Might Like
High school baseball: Mustangs breeze past West behind Hunter to claim NPC title
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan pitcher Jake Hunter squeezed all the suspense out of the North... read more