Blotter: Man faces drug crimes after being found asleep near dumpster

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:54 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

SALISBURY — A Cleveland man faces a trio of drug charges after a Rowan sheriff’s deputy found the man asleep in a truck backed up to a gas station’s dumpster.

David Lee Talbert, 48, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule three controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy checked on Talbert around 2:26 a.m. Tuesday after his black pickup truck, which was running, remained backed up to a dumpster at a Statesville Boulevard Rushco for an extended period of time. The business was closed at the time.

Talbert woke up as the deputy approached the truck and had spoons, hypodermic syringes and other paraphernalia in his lap, Sifford said. The deputy called for backup after noticing Talbert, who became belligerent, had a hammer in his lap.

Talbert was arrested without incident and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a total $1,500 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Tuesday reported unauthorized transactions on his bank account.

• Narcotics were located during an eviction Tuesday in the 1300 block of Goodson Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Tuesday in the 6500 block of Interstate 85 in China Grove.

• A woman on Tuesday reported fraud that occurred May 20.

• A man reported the larceny of a utility trailer with tools inside in the 1100 block of Wetmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 1300 block of Goodson Road in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed in the 200 block of Cherokee Lane in Salisbury.

• Three male juveniles were reported as runaways from the 600 block of Timber Trail in Gold Hill.

• Yunikka Yvette Price, 43, was charged Tuesday with operating or possessing a slot machine in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Taclissa Gemini Mintz, 50, was charged with breaking and entering a building in the 200 block of Baptist Church Road in Gold Hill.

• Amy Lauren Gillespie, 38, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• David Wayne Locklear, 40, was charged with felony larceny in the 200 block of West Kerr Street in Salisbury.

