N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures will re-open Saturday

The North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures will have its official re-opening on Saturday.

After being closed for nearly 16 months, the museum says it’s thrilled to be celebrating its grand re-opening on a day called “World Doll Day.”

The very first World Doll Day was created by porcelain artist Mildred Seeley and first celebrated in 1986. World Doll Day has been celebrated on the second Saturday of June since its inception. Traditionally, the day is commemorated by giving away or sharing dolls and is a favorite for people of all age groups. World Doll Day celebrates dolls as tokens of sharing and love.

In honor of World Doll Day, the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures will be giving a free international doll away to every visitor. Light refreshments will be served from 12-3 p.m. All COVID-19 safety and guidelines will be followed.

The museum is located at 108 Fourth St. in Spencer. For more information, please contact 704-762-9359 or info@ncmdtm.com. The museum’s regular operating hours are Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.