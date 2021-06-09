June 9, 2021

Dates set for ECU, Wolfpack baseball tournament games

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament Tuesday, with overall No. 1 seed Arkansas set to open at home against North Carolina State on Friday night.

The best-of-three super regionals begin either Friday or Saturday. The winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with the opener set for June 19.

The Friday-Saturday super regionals (with a third game Sunday if necessary): North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 national seed Arkansas (49-11); No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15); No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15); and No. 12 Mississippi (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15).

The Saturday-Sunday super regionals (with a third game Monday if necessary): South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15); Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs. Virginia (32-24) or No. 11 Old Dominion (44-15) at Columbia, South Carolina; LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16); and No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15).

The higher seeded team typically plays at home for super regionals. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA pre-approved 20 possible host sites for regionals and super regionals. Old Dominion did not submit a bid to host, and Virginia was not selected as a potential site.

