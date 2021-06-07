June 8, 2021

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

By Staff Report

Published 4:51 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Staff and wire reports

LEXINGTON — A 21-year-old man is dead after an apparent drowning on Sunday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies received a call on Sunday of a possible drowning at near the Buddle Creek boat access on High Rock Lake, 2876 Holloway Church Road.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses saw a man on a float fall off and into the water without resurfacing. A sheriff’s deputy working the access area tried to swim out to the man, but the water was too murky and the deputy couldn’t find the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s body was found a short time later about 15 feet from shore in five feet of water, the sheriff’s office said. Emergency personnel attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

