Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

SALISBURY — A Granite Quarry man is facing four sex offense charges stemming from offenses going back to 2017.

Justin Dillon Hare, 19, was charged Friday with one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense with a child under the age of 13 and three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under the age of 15.

Three of the offenses occurred from November 2017 to November 2020, according to a warrant.

Hare was issued a $150,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other arrest reports from the Rowan County magistrate’s office:

• Gregory Alan Beaty, 33, of Gaston County was charged Saturday with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule one controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance.

Beaty allegedly was in possession of 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of heroin in two individual baggies and 16 dosage units of Alprazolam, according to a warrant. Beaty was also charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place with a controlled substance. Beaty was also charged by the State Highway Patrol for driving while impaired. Beaty was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

• Jeffery Wayne Massey, 57, of Greensboro was charged Saturday with a possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession with drug paraphernalia. Massey was allegedly in possession of 10 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale. Massey was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

• Amy Lauren Gillespie, 38, was charged Friday with eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Gillespie was speeding in excess of 15 miles per hour and driving recklessly while evading an officer on West Innes Street and North Link Avenue, according a warrant. Gillespie allegedly stole two decorative outdoor lanterns worth $400. Gillespie was also charged with failure to appear for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Gillespie was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

• Ray Daniel Upright, 49, was charged Saturday with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property under false pretense, first degree trespassing and injury to personal property. The charges stem from a string of incidents in May during which Upright allegedly broke into a building at the 17000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road and stole approximately $500 worth of copper wire. Upright then allegedly sold about 225 pounds of stolen copper wire for $801.93 to Holmes Iron and Metal Inc. Upright was issued a $120,000 and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Arnie Preston Rabon, 32, was charged Saturday with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter valued at $1,500. Rabon was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $20,000 secure bond.

• Brianna Renae Beaver, 22, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Beaver was in possession of a hypodermic needle and plastic straws with residue as well as a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue, according to the warrant.

• Jeremiah Ravon Grady, 35, was charged Saturday with hit, run and leaving a scene with property damage, failure to report accident and driving with revoked license. Grady was allegedly involved in an accident that caused property damage of $1,000 or more to a storm grate, street curb and electrical housing unit.

• Walter Lane Link, 57, of Rockwell, was charged Saturday with aiding and abetting a larceny and aiding and abetting breaking and entering for an incident that occurred in May.

• Dustin Lee Blanken, 33, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The date of the offense on the arrest report was Feb. 20.