Salisbury-Rowan NAACP seeking vendors, entertainers for Juneteenth celebration

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021
SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration downtown on June 19 and is seeking vendors and entertainers for the event.
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Americans and first celebrated in Texas in 1865 following the Civil War. The holiday is also referred to as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day.
Salisbury’s event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, in the 200 block of E. Fisher Street. This year’s theme is “There is no commUNITY without UNITY.” The live event will feature various educational exhibits, speakers, food trucks and fun activities for families and children.
The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is currently seeking musicians, poets, dancers, arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. For more information or to request an application, contact Linda Black at linda.black@salisburyrowannaacp.org or call 980-643-2654.
