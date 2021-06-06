Don and Wanda Kluttz 50th Wedding Anniversary

Don and Wanda Poole Kluttz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today. They were married June 6th, 1971 at Lyerly Memorial Church in Rockwell by the late Dr. Felix Peck. Wanda retired from Wanda’s Beauty Shop, Powles Funeral Home and Wanda’s Dancing Creations. Don retired from the State of NC as a Tax Auditor. Event celebration provided by their daughter Dakeita Kluttz and David Burchette. They reside at Oak Island and Granite Quarry.

