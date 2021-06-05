June 5, 2021

College baseball: Liberty snaps Duke’s 12-game winning streak

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brady Gulakowski hit a three-run homer in back-to-back innings and Liberty snapped Duke’s 12-game winning streak with an 11-6 victory on Friday to begin the Knoxville Regional.

Liberty (40-14), making its seventh NCAA regional appearance, reached 40 wins for the sixth time in program history.

Gulakowski’s six RBIs are the most by a Liberty player in a regional since Trey Wimmer in 2013. Gulakowski gave Liberty a 5-1 lead in the third and his homer in the fourth capped a six-run inning to make it 11-1.

Trevor Delaite (12-1), the ASUN pitcher of the year, set a program record with his 12th win. He allowed eight hits and four runs, while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings.

Trey McDyre added two RBIs and Gray Betts went 2 for 4 with two doubles for Liberty. Aaron Anderson and Cam Locklear also had two hits apiece.

Peter Matt collected three RBIs, while going 4 for 5 for Duke (32-21), which had its 12-game winning streak snapped. Starter Jack Carey (4-3) allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

