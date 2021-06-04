June 4, 2021

  72°
Derrick Dashawn Brown

Man arrested for shooting Salisbury woman in face

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:38 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

SALISBURY — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arrested a 26-year-old man late Thursday for shooting a woman in the face in March 2020.

Derrick Dashawn Brown of Spencer is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and failing to appear in court for a charge of driving without a license.

He’s charged for shooting a woman who was 25 at the time and lived on Linn Lane in Salisbury. The woman heard a knock at the door, had an exchange with Brown and was shot once in the side of the face, according to police. Another man who was in the apartment drove the injured woman to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, police said.

Officers from the Salisbury Police Department, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Brown around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in an unincorporated area of the county. During the arrest, officers found a gun in his possession, said Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department.

Brown received a total bond of $76,000 for all three charges.

