June 4, 2021

  • 82°
Catawba College’s Hedrick Administration Office. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.

$13.7 million gift clears most of Catawba College’s debt

By Post Education

Published 2:32 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

SALISBURY – An anonymous donation has cleared 75% of Catawba College’s debt.

Announcing the donation Friday, the college said the $13.7 million contribution will put the college’s annual debt service below 2% of expenses.

The amount of debt a college holds, along with its endowment, are critical markers of financial health. Catawba said debt topping 10% of expenses is one factor that puts colleges at risk of closing, particularly with increased competition and declining enrollment nationally.

“We can’t fully express how grateful we are to receive this unprecedented gift,” said Catawba Vice President of Development Meg Dees. “It allows us to create even greater opportunities for thousands of students in the years ahead by accelerating our strategic goals and providing lasting financial stability and flexibility while we continue to transform our campus. This gift increases our capacity to shape the future.”

The gift was made outside of the college’s current MIND BODY SOUL fundraising campaign, which focuses on improving facilities and establishing new programs both in and out of the classroom. The philanthropic support of alumni, parents, students and friends of the college during the recently completed fiscal year exceeded $43.4 million.

Catawba President David Nelson said the gift is a historic moment for the college.

“This extraordinary gift alters the future of Catawba College,” Catawba President David Nelson said. “Positioning us for financial sustainability that enables us to better provide access and opportunity for students who seek a college experience focused on personal formation as they prepare for meaningful life and work. We are extremely thankful for the donor’s faith in our mission.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

$13.7 million gift clears most of Catawba College’s debt

Local

Take the survey: Should employers be allowed to require COVID-19 vaccinations?

Crime

Jailed man charged with assaulting detention center officers

Education

RSS workers met by inconsistent-sized groups for first round of summer meals

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC House votes to end extra jobless benefits early

Coronavirus

US to share more vaccine supplies through COVAX program

Kannapolis

Kannapolis seeks public input on future skatepark complex

Local

Jail inks new medical services deal after agreement sours with Virginia company

Sports

Scary moment at Durham Bulls game as pitcher hit in head by liner; game called off

College

Coach K eager for one final run at a championship for Duke

Local

Former SPD officer wins workers compensation case connected to 2016 shooting

Nation/World

Pence says he and Trump likely will never see ‘eye to eye’ on Jan. 6 events

Local

City using Volkswagen state grant to purchase two electric buses

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board shoots down tax increase

Crime

NC Highway Patrol asks for witness help in fatal crash investigation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man faces pair of felony drug charges

Education

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

Education

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Local

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Coronavirus

YMCA, New Sarum Brewing will host vaccination sites offering cash cards

High School

High school boys track: Team effort for Mustangs

Education

Catawba names two new trustees

Education

Shoutouts