June 3, 2021

  • 68°

NHL: Hurricanes hoping for some series-changing breaks

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

By Aaron Beard

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes are struggling to beat one of the NHL’s best goaltenders and facing injuries to two players who could help them change that.

The challenge of derailing the reigning Stanley Cup champion just isn’t getting easier.

Carolina trails 2-0 in the second-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, twice losing one-goal games on home ice. Now the Lightning are returning home for tonight’s Game 3, and time is running out for the Hurricanes to create the one or two breaks that coach Rod Brind’Amour keeps hoping are close.

“To me, you have to stick with what we’re doing,”   said Wednesday. “Obviously we can clean up some things. Obviously we can be better at everything. … I like how we’re playing. It’s just we’ve got to convert.”

The Hurricanes have certainly gotten their chances.

The Central Division champions have managed two goals on 70 shots against Andrei Vasilevskiy, losing by 2-1 margins in Games 1 and 2 despite playing in front of a rowdy home crowd of more than 16,000. Each game has ended with the Hurricanes spending much of the final minute with an empty net and extra attacker in a desperate attempt to try to beat the Vezina Trophy finalist once more.

Vasilevskiy has been up to that test.

“They’re a shot-volume kind of team and you could see that in the (first-round) series against Nashville, too – they put up a lot of shots,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “I think we’ve done a good job of eliminating the real Grade-A (chances), but once they happen, Vas has been there and been rock solid for us.”

The Hurricanes’ production is limited to Jake Bean’s straightaway power-play goal in Game 1 and Andrei Svechnikov’s putaway just outside the crease late in Game 2. Worse, they’ve surrendered the first goal in seven of their eight playoff games, including six straight going back to the Nashville series, which has only increased the urgency to break through while facing a deficit.

Carolina lost Game 2 despite outshooting Tampa Bay 32-15, but also had more than double the giveaways (23-11) while the Lightning blocked 16 shots.

“I don’t think we have changed anything,” Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho said. “Just the way we’ve been playing all year, we’ve been playing these two games. I think the system is there, the effort is there. We just have to believe and trust ourselves that the results are going to come.”

The problem is: two of the guys the Hurricanes would turn to for help — center Vincent Trocheck and winger Nino Niederreiter – are injured with an uncertain return. Niederreiter, second on the team with 20 regular-season goals, exited Saturday’s skate early with an upper-body injury. Trocheck was hurt when he and teammate Warren Foegele banged legs as they skated by each other Tuesday.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Local

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Coronavirus

YMCA, New Sarum Brewing will host vaccination sites offering cash cards

High School

High school boys track: Team effort for Mustangs

Education

Catawba names two new trustees

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools summer meals program starts today

Business

Salisbury Dance Academy wins studio of the year award, has big plans for future

Local

Ashton Manor development approved, will bring townhomes, single-family houses

Education

Gemstones and COMPASS Leadership Academy opens internet cafe for local students

Education

Education briefs: St. John’s awards, scholarships

High School

High school girls track: It’s the Cougars one more time

College

Duke makes it official: Scheyer to take over next year after Coach K’s final season

Local

Four houses set for demolition; 90-day extension issued for two others

Crime

Kannapolis man’s chase ends with laundry list of charges after covering three counties

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

Local

Kannapolis man ejected from car, killed in I-85 crash

Local

City’s proposed budget includes additional police raises, increased employee 401K matches

Cleveland

‘It’s a dream come true’: Rowan Public Library hosts grand opening of West Branch

Local

‘A lot of hard work’: Salisbury receives top fire protection rating

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts 2021-22 budget, votes for fee over property tax increase

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for firing shots in air after being kicked out of restaurant

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win, secure playoff berth

News

Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate