High school baseball: East wins big … and more

From staff reports

East Rowan won 35-0 at Statesville on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference baseball.

Yes, 35-0. The Mustangs had a 13-run second and a 15-run third in the five-inning game.

The win kept the Mustangs tied for first with Carson.

Aiden Schenck had four hits and six RBIs. He hit a grand slam.

Austin Fulk was 5-for-6 with five RBIs. Morgan also Padgett had five RBIs.

East had 28 hits.

Jake Hunter pitched the first inning. Maddox Henderson pitched the next four and struck out nine. They combined on a no-hitter.

East finishes the regular season at North Iredell, a 13-2 loser to South Iredell on Tuesday.

•••

Max Crawford had three hits for Salisbury in a 7-5 non-conference loss at Surry Central on Wednesday.

Will Webb had two hits and two RBIs. Vance Honeycutt had a double for the Hornets’ only extra-base hit.

Crawford pitched four innings and took the loss. Kaleb Burleyson pitched two innings.

•••

South Rowan won 8-4 against Southern Lee in a non-conference game played on Wednesday.

Carson Crainshaw pitched five innings for the win, and Jack Weaver pitched the last two innings.

Kane Kepley and Nathan Chrismon scored two runs apiece.

•••

In other games, A.L. Brown lost to Grimsley 16-0 in a non-conference game and Davie fell 10-2 to Reagan in Central Piedmont Conference action.