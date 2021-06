Shive Elementary All A Honor Roll

Second grade: Nora Brown, Hayden Shuffler, Alivia Erickson, Kinsley Jackson, Easton Peeler, Avaleigh Pinion, Harper Aldridge, Zailah Hagler, James LaMarre, Betty Newman, Eliana Cable, Maddie Lowe.

Third grade: Kylie Keever, Haven Bebber, Vida Mejia, McKenzie Newton, Riley Rosenbaum, Cole Smith, Mac Adams, Jayden Ellenburg, Giovanni Fuentez-Martinez, Riley Riggs, Lindsey Salado-Lopez, Addyson Witt.

Fourth grade: Reid Austin, Bentley Clark, Adilynn Dolby, Aubrey Basinger, Hadassah Bullard, Sarah Davis, James Halton, Logan Jones, Lily Putman, Emmalee Boehm, Samantha Christlieb, Logan Fezza, Colton Francois, Jett Hurst.

Fifth grade: Bryson Blankenship, Nami Cornelio, Kayden Dickquist, Brock Monroe, Gabe Montoya-Elizondo, Annabelle Poole, Natalie Greene, Jaxon Lyons, Baylee Moore, Sawyer Trexler, Russell Walters, Levi Frick, Jenny Pless, Collin Shuffler.

Collegiate honors

Jacob Calvin Hubbard, of Salisbury, was awarded a bachelor of science in health and physical education from Mars Hill University.

Robert Bergstone, of Salisbury, was awarded a master of business administration from the University of Alabama.