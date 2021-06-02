Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers stop skid
Mieses
Staff report
KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers won 7-3 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-16) on Tuesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Kannapolis (3-22) got a homer and three RBIs from Luis Mieses and broke an eight-game losing streak.
Jesus Valles, the second of three Kannapolis pitchers, was credited with the win.
The series will continue through Sunday.
