Kannapolis man’s chase ends with laundry list of charges after covering three counties

SALISBURY — A chase that began in Salisbury and spanned three counties ended late Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Cabarrus County with law enforcement officers using a stun gun on the man, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mitchell Ryan Herrington, 40, of Kannapolis faces a laundry list of charges for leading a number of law enforcement agencies on a chase on I-85, calling 911 to say he didn’t plan to stop and would kill himself as well as barricading himself inside his house at 4052 Salisbury-Old Concord Road.

Herrington’s car, a black 2006 BMW X3, lost its tires after law enforcement officers used Stop Sticks, a brand of tire deflation device, multiple times. He then allegedly barricaded himself in his house, assumed a fighting position when officers confronted him in the home and stunned with a Taser, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Herrington remained in jail Wednesday morning with a total bond of $250,000.

His full list of charges is as follows:

• Misuse of 911 emergency telephone system

• resisting arrest, felony fleeing to elude

• aggressive drive, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

• driving while license revoked, speeding

• failing to heed lights or sirens

• safety zone or sidewalk violation

• reckless driving to endanger

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what started the chase. While the Salisbury Police Department initiated the chase, Sgt. Russ DeSants said a report wasn’t complete.

This story will be updated.