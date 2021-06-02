Kannapolis man ejected from car, killed in I-85 crash
SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was killed in a crash Monday at the Julian Road interchange with Interstate 85.
Kenyatta Lamont Martin, 35, who lives on South Little Texas Road in Kannapolis was killed at 3:58 a.m. Monday when his car traveled off the Julian Road exit ramp and struck a tree.
J. Leonard of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Martin wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
You Might Like
City’s proposed budget includes additional police raises, increased employee 401K matches
By Natalie Anderson natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — City council members informally agreed Tuesday to move forward with allocating an additional $480,000... read more