Blotter: Man charged for firing shots in air after being kicked out of restaurant

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the air several times after being kicked out of DJ’s Restaurant.

Damon Antone Cotton of Salisbury was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked and discharging a gun in the city limits.

Police said Cotton was escorted out of DJ’s around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for fighting and told to leave. As he was leaving the parking lot, Cotton allegedly fired shots into the air. His vehicle was stopped later on Mocksville Avenue.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny in the 1600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Saturday reported an assault in the 1300 block of West Bank Street.

• Walmart on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A person reported a burglary Saturday in the 300 block of North Jackson Street.

• A woman reported two bicycles were stolen Saturday in the 200 block of West D Avenue.

• A man overdosed Sunday in the 500 block of East Fisher Street.

• A man reported he was robbed of his vehicle early Sunday at the Shark Tank Arcade in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard. The victim told police a man wearing all black pointed a gun at him and said to get out of the vehicle, a black 2020 Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate of JKRE69. The suspect drove off in the vehicle.

• Brightmoor Nursing Center on Monday reported an attempted burglary in the 600 block of West Fisher Street.

• A woman on Monday reported her grandson took her car, wrecked it and damaged other property in the 1500 block of North Jackson Street.

• Livengood Used Tires on Friday reported a breaking and entering in the 1200 block of Kepley Road in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed in the 900 block of North Chapel Street in Landis.

• A man reported stolen medication Friday in the 200 block of Phillips Hollow Road.

• A woman on Friday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 10800 block of U.S. 52 in Rockwell.

• A woman reported a stolen motor vehicle Friday in the 100 block of Big Buck Drive in Richfield.

• An unexploded grenade was located Friday in the 1600 block of Ebenezer Road in China Grove.

• A man on Saturday reported a stolen motor vehicle, ATV and trailer in the 2100 block of Sides Road.