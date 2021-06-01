June 2, 2021

Salisbury woman killed, man airlifted after crash on US 29

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman was killed Tuesday and a man was airlifted from a crash that occurred south of Salisbury on U.S. 29.

Deasha Jones of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 4 p.m. The second person, Jerry Overcash Jr. of Salisbury, was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in critical condition.

Trooper S.L. Herron said Overcash was traveling north on U.S. 29 when his white Honda crossed the center line, entered the southbound lanes near Camp Road and struck a white Nissan car driven by Jones. No passengers were in either vehicle.

The crash sparked a fire that Herron put out using a fire extinguisher in his car.

Herron said Overcash will face charges if he survives.

 

