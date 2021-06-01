June 1, 2021

Highway Patrol: Juvenile rescued after jumping off Yadkin River bridge

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

SALISBURY — A juvenile was rescued and airlifted Tuesday after jumping from the Interstate 85 bridge over the Yadkin River, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The juvenile’s condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning. The incident occurred between 10 p.m. and 10:30 Monday as first responders were working other incidents on the interstate.

A juvenile whose car was stopped planned to use the bathroom, jumped over the concrete barrier thinking there was flat land on the other side and fell several dozen feet off the bridge, according to the Highway Patrol.

Scanner traffic late Monday indicated the victim was conscious, alert and complaining of severe back pain when crews began the rescue.

The Highway Patrol wasn’t immediately able to provide information about crashes that occurred around the same time near the Yadkin River Bridge on I-85. Scanner traffic late Monday reported crashes involving multiple vehicles in the southbound and northbound lanes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

