May 31, 2021

Wayne Hinshaw / for the Salisbury Post The China Grove Roller Mill Ceremonial Key Swap program in 2016, where the historic mill was transferred to the control of Rowan Museum.

China Grove Roller Mill will host Family Day on Friday

By Staff Report

Published 12:47 am Monday, May 31, 2021

CHINA GROVE — The “Market at the Mill” at the historical China Grove Roller Mill will sponsor Family Day on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. 

The day will focus on the theme “Wonderful Wheat “and include tours of the Roller Mill.  

A virtual story time, hosted by Hopeful Acres Farms, will be posted on the China Grove Farmers Market Facebook page on Thursday at 6 p.m. Children may pick up an activity craft packet for fun at home on Friday at the Mill. The craft is provided by the China Grove office of Rowan County Farm Bureau. The children will also receive a Roller Mill fact page to learn how the mill ground wheat into flour and that flour is used to make bread.  

Everyone is invited to sample freshly baked bread and grape jelly provided by Fulton Street Bakery and Tranquility Farm.    

And, of course, local vendors will have delicious fruits vegetables, eggs and beef, beautiful flowers and bakery items for sale. Vendors for the Market are: Miller and Son Produce, Hopeful Acres Farms, Fulton Street Bakery, Main Street Market Place and YSUP-Rowan (Youth Substance Use Prevention-Rowan).

The event will also provide an opportunity for citizens to receive medication lock boxes and medication disposal packets from YSUP.

The China Grove Roller Mill is located at 308 N. Main Street in China Grove and is a historical site of the Rowan Museum. For more information about Family Day, market vendor application, or group tours of the Roller Mill, please call Rowan Museum, 704-633-5946.

China Grove

