Furr Graduation

Micah Furr, of Rockwell, is proud to announce her graduation from North Carolina State University. Earning her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with a concentration in Human Biology and a minor in Anthropology, Micah graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA.

At NCSU she was a Park Scholar, a part of the biological honors society, and Scribe for the North Carolina Chapter of Alpha Zeta – an agricultural honors co-Ed fraternity. Micah will begin medical school at East Carolina’s Brody School of Medicine in the Fall.

Micah is the daughter of Drs. Ann and William Stephen Furr of Rockwell. She has one brother, William Christopher Furr. She is the granddaughter of Lucille and the late William Brown Furr of Mint Hill as well as the late Mervin and Ora Ratchford of Gastonia.