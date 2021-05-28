May 28, 2021

  • 70°
South Rowan pitcher Haiden Leffew got the win and also hit a two-run homer Thursday. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

Staff report

WALLBURG — South Rowan’s baseball team got its biggest win of the season on Thursday.

South rolled 14-3 in five innings against Ledford on the road. It’s a win that puts the Raiders (7-3, 6-2) in great position to finish third in the Central Carolina Conference and make the 2A state playoffs. South can secure a berth by winning on Salisbury’s Senior Night next week.

Ledford is 8-2, 6-2, but loses a tiebreaker with South if the teams end up tied.

Both teams lost to second-place Oak Grove.

Ledford still has a game left with front-runner North Davidson.

Sophomore Haiden Leffew was big in South’s victory.

He struck out nine in four innings on the mound and also hit a two-run homer during South’s decisive second inning. South scored six runs in the second after two men were out.

Senior Luke Hiskey pitched the fifth for the Raiders.

South scored three runs in the first and took a 9-1 lead with that big second inning. After the Panthers got back to 9-3, South scored five times in the fifth.

South got good offensive games from Kane Kepley, Nathan Chrismon, Ty Hubbard, Jacob Ritchie and JD James.

•••

North Davidson won 8-4 in its showdown with Oak Grove on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

Local

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

Local

From Batmobiles to BattleBots, Ted Walters has helped build it all

Local

County manager’s budget projects higher revenues, $55 million in capital funding for RSS

Education

Graduation and 2021 All-County Scholars

Local

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Education

North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Education

Graduation column: Remember this year’s lessons

High School

He’s on first … and she’s on second: Yang fits right in with Salisbury baseball team

Education

District hiring four times more teachers for expanded summer school

Education

East Rowan High School All-County Scholars