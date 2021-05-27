South Rowan All-County Scholars

Raychel Harrity

Parents: Christina and Deo Harrity

Elementary and middle schools: Enochville Elementary School and Corriher Lipe Middle School

College and intended major: N.C. State, psychology

Career goal: Mental health counseling

Leadership positions: Bigs and Littles founder, NHS member, Crosby scholars members

Outside of school: Enjoys hanging out with friends and trying new restaurants

Defining moment: When I stopped letting my fears prevent me from being the person I was created to be, and began to live in the moment.

Secret to my high school success: Life is all about balance. Set aside time to complete assignments, but also time to take care of yourself and form meaningful relationships with those around you.

If I had $10 million: I would first take care of all of my family’s expenses. Then I would donate a large chunk of the money to the foster care system, homeless shelters and food advocacy groups. With the remaining money, I would invest most of it, and use the rest to live my dream of traveling the world.

Rachel Reese Webster

Parent: Kim Webster

Elementary and middle schools: Millbridge Elementary School and China Grove Middle School

College and expected major: Catawba College, business administration

Career goal: Work in an executive position for the Walt Disney Company

Letter sports and leadership positions: Varsity basketball freshman year, varsity football and competition cheer sophomore year, varsity women’s tennis junior and senior year, varsity women’s basketball senior year, student body secretary, student body vice president at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Phi Theta Kappa treasurer at RCCC.

Outside of school: I am involved in youth groups at First Reformed and Shiloh Reformed Churches and am a member of the Faith American Legion Junior Auxiliary and participated in ALA Tar Heel Girls State.

Defining moment: A defining moment in my life would be earning my associate of arts degree from RCCC while earning my diploma at South Rowan. I was able to play sports and participate in clubs/organizations at South Rowan High School and participate in organizations at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College simultaneously.

The secret to your high school success: Knowing your goals and not letting anyone limit your potential.

If I had $10 million: I would first set money aside for college expenses. For the rest, I would donate, invest and travel.

Garrett Preston Morris

Parents: Jamie and Melissa Morris

Elementary and middle schools: Millbridge Elementary School and China Grove Middle School

College and intended major: I will attend UNC Chapel Hill and major in biology on a pre-med track.

Career goal: I plan to become an anesthesiologist

Lettered sports and leadership positions: Track and field, co-found of Bigs and Littles, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy member, National Honor Society member

Outside of school: Member of St. Enoch Lutheran church, spending time kayaking and hanging out with friends

Defining moment: Receiving my acceptance letter to UNC Chapel Hill.

The secret to your high school success: Maintaining good relationships with my teachers and having friends I know I can lean on.

If I had $10 million: I would assist others and give back to my community, my teachers, my friends and my peers since they have all been crucial to the success I am able to enjoy today. I aspire to help others in every capacity I can and engender a passion for change in others around me.

Anna Rymer

Parents: Barry and Amy Rymer

Elementary and middle schools: Bostian Elementary School and China Grove Middle School

College and intended major: I will be attending Ferrum College in the fall and playing on the women’s volleyball team. I am currently undecided, but I have an interest in the criminal justice, business and education fields.

Career goal: I don’t know exactly where I see myself in five to 10 years, all I know for certain is that I want to be happy and successful in whatever I choose to do.

Lettered sports and leadership positions: I was a captain of the varsity volleyball team for two years and ran track my junior year. I am a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society.

Activities beyond school: I love to play and coach indoor school/Junior Olympic volleyball. In the summers, I also enjoy playing outdoor volleyball with my friends and family.

Defining moment: The most recent defining moment in my life was when I was informed that I had received a full academic scholarship to Ferrum College. I’m still in shock but extremely grateful to have been blessed with this gift from God. It made me realize that all of my sacrifices and hard work in school were worth it.

Secret to your high school success: There is no one secret, but I would say that my intrinsic motivation to do well and competitive spirit definitely helped fuel my success. I had a great foundation early on from my teachers at Bostian Elementary school, and the mindset they and my parents instilled within me set me on track to accomplish any goal I strived for. Work hard and always keep your eyes on the prize.

If I had $10 million: I would pay for my little sister’s college expenses. I would also make sure that my family was set up financially for the rest of their lives, and save some of the money for myself. And, of course, I would help fund my father’s one true dream of becoming a Bigfoot hunter and expert cryptozoologist. No, that’s not a joke.