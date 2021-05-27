Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Rowan Public Library’s long-anticipated West Branch will open on Tuesday.

The branch opening has been delayed by the pandemic. It was originally slated to open in 2020.

June 1 will be a soft opening, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. that morning. The public is invited to attend. After the ceremony, attendees are encouraged to tour the library, meet the librarians and enjoy light refreshments. A special slide show will be shown that documents the West Branch Library project. West Branch magnets and limited-edition West Branch library cards will also be available while supplies last.

Rowan Public Library Board of Trustees Chair Gary Freeze, serving his fourth term on the board, said the effort to bring a branch to West Rowan goes back more than a decade.

“It has been one of the longest held dreams of the board and the librarians for as long as I can remember,” he said.

Many individuals, groups, and entities helped realize the dream of RPL West, including the Rowan County Board of Commissioners, the Town of Cleveland (donated $100,000 to the project), the RPL Foundation (donated $200,000 through the Glenn and Ozell Freeman Endowment) and The Friends of RPL (donated $20,000) among others. The branch was also made possible by repurposing parts of the former Cleveland Elementary School, including its library and auditorium.

West Rowan residents starting Tuesday will have access to the circulating collection, Wi-Fi, laptop and desktop computer use, staff assistance, summer reading initiatives, programming and more. Other amenities will become available later this summer, including meeting room use by the public and a 24/7 outdoor book return.

RPL West Librarian Lyndsey Maloney is looking forward to helping West Rowan patrons discover their favorite author and enjoy new learning experiences.

“Nothing makes me happier than when one of our customers gets excited because they were able to find out a new piece of information or learn something new,” Maloney said.

Maloney graduated with a master’s in library science in 2019 from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. She was born and raised in the Carolinas and says she’s excited to be back in the great state of North Carolina. Maloney became a librarian because she wanted to combine her love of reading and desire to learn.