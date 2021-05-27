Kuhn returns to Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Tuesday announced April Kuhn has been hired as the district’s new chief student services and compliance officer beginning in July.

Kuhn is no stranger to RSS. Before her current job as vice president of human resources, compliance and inclusion for Pfeiffer University, she served as senior leader for the district from 2014 to 2020 — initially as a chief legal officer and later as assistant superintendent of advancement.

“We are so excited about Mrs. Kuhn’s return to RSS,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said. “Her experience and strategic leadership in the complexities of inclusive practices for all students further advances the directional system

and core values of the school system.”

Before Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kuhn represented clients in the areas of education law, business law and estate planning in private practice. Prior to her private practice Kuhn was a labor consultant for the North Carolina Association of Educators.

A consistent thread in all of Kuhn’s work is the belief that educational opportunity is vital to improving the lives of individuals, families, and communities. Through the educational and legal arenas, she has had the honor of helping others discover unique possibilities.

Kuhn is a Salisbury native and Salisbury High School alumna. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she served as a research assistant and as an intern with the Pinellas County State Attorney’s Office.

Outside of work, she, her husband Greg and daughter Savannah enjoy cheering on the Buffalo Bills, the UNC Tar Heels and the New York Yankees.