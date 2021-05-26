Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers crunched
Staff report
ZEBULON — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers lost 23-7 to the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday in the first game of a six-game series.
No touchdowns, but there were five home runs for the home team at Five County Stadium.
Five Kannapolis hurlers generally took a pounding, as Carolina batters went 20-for-46.
Kannapolis got homers from Jose Rodriguez and James Beard.
Attendance was announced as 1,591.
Kannapolis is 2-17. The Mudcats are 11-8.
You Might Like
High school baseball: Salisbury and South get CCC wins
From staff reports Salisbury and South Rowan racked up Central Carolina Conference baseball victories on Tuesday. South blasted Thomasville 14-1... read more