Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers crunched

Staff report

ZEBULON — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers lost 23-7 to the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday in the first game of a six-game series.

No touchdowns, but there were five home runs for the home team at Five County Stadium.

Five Kannapolis hurlers generally took a pounding, as Carolina batters went 20-for-46.

Kannapolis got homers from Jose Rodriguez and James Beard.

Attendance was announced as 1,591.

Kannapolis is 2-17. The Mudcats are 11-8.