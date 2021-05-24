May 24, 2021

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is being administered at the JF Hurley Family YMCA in Salisbury.

State will offer $25 card for COVID-19 vaccines in Rowan, other counties

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:01 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

SALISBURY — State officials on Monday announced select locations in Rowan and three other counties will give $25 cards to people who receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says people 18 and older will receive $25 Summer Cash Cards from State Employees Credit Union if they receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination from Wednesday to June 8 at participating locations in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties.

In addition to people getting the shot, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says people who drive others to their first appointment will also receive $25 each time they do so. There’s no limit to the number of times someone can drive others to a vaccination appointment, but people can only receive one card per visit.

Providing the cash cards to drivers helps offset costs for those who help family, friends and neighbors get vaccinated, NCDHHS said in its news release.

“We have a strong supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their free COVID-19 vaccine,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen said in a news release. “We also want to support those who have made the effort to help family members, friends and neighbors get vaccinated.”

To find out participating locations, people can visit yourspotyourshot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567.

Local sites haven’t yet been finalized, the Rowan County Health Department said. The department said it will release the incentive-providing locations as soon as they are selected

Nearby sites already listed online include:

• 501 E. Green Drive, High Point, N.C. 27260

• High Point University, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262

• Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point, N.C. 27260

• 4001 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte N.C.  28208

• 5344 Central Ave., Charlotte N.C. 28212

• 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte N.C. 28205

• 3315 Scott Futrell Drive, Charlotte N.C. 28208

• 3600 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte N.C. 28205

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says about 41,000 Rowan County residents, or 29%, have received at least one dose of a vaccination. While the number does not include veterans who have received a shot at the Salisbury VA, the percentage remains among the worst in the state.

